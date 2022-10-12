KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd, the visionary developer of Southeast Asia first 360-degree integrated wellness hub, organised a Dragon Boat Race at Kelab Tasik Putrajaya over the weekend to promote the values of resilience, perseverance, teamwork, and the importance of wellbeing for its employees.

Paddling to a drumbeat, the employees of KL Wellness City experienced the endurance and unity it takes to compete in a dragon boat race, but in the larger context of working collectively as one unit.

A total of 14 KL Wellness City employees rowed their paddles in perfect synchronised rhythm while slicing through the water of Kelab Tasik Putrajaya, together they learned the value of strong spirit through team cohesion and camaraderie between them.

Prior to the rowing exercise, Rogue Malaya Dragonboat team, the partner for this event kicked off with a demonstration and guided the KL Wellness City employees through a safety briefing and basic paddling techniques.

Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of Branding, Sales & Marketing of KL Wellness City, believes dragon boat resembles the necessary team efforts fundamental to foster a strong organisation as every member on the boat will need to work collectively in a well-coordinated and united pace.

He said, “As Southeast Asia’s first integrated wellness township, there is much to accomplish to provide consumers with the right healthcare and wellness support they need. Only through unparalleled teamwork coordination can KL Wellness City becomes a wellness and healthcare beacon for all.

Once you are on the dragon boat, regardless of the individual’s background and fitness levels, everyone will need to learn to come together and work towards achieving the set team goals.

Through this first KL Well City dragon boat race, we hope to aspire our employees to foster strong collaboration as one, breakdown barriers, but most importantly enjoy the process towards greater fitness. The spirit of teamwork, perseverance and resilience are the essential values to a healthy and sustainable township,” Dato’ Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew added.

The event is part of KL Wellness City’s ongoing CSR initiatives towards empowering the community in adopting various healthy exercises, for its staff and the community at large.

As brand rooted on the mission to advocate for greater healthcare and wellness living, KL Wellness City is a sponsor of the Rogue Malaya Dragonboat team and actively seeks out other CSR opportunities that motivates the community to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

