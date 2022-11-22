FIFA President Gianni Infantino has announced that the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund will take a more global approach by focusing on education projects and by supporting the creation of a labour excellence hub.

“The legacy of the FIFA World Cup will take a different direction following the tournament in Qatar by having an international dimension that helps people most in need all across the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino in his address to the GOAL 2022 and Generation Amazing Youth Festival in Doha.

“Previous FIFA World Cup legacy funds have focused on developing football in the host country of that final tournament, but given Qatar’s capabilities, for this edition, FIFA will take a more global direction. I would like to thank our colleagues in Qatar for accepting our proposal which will help support many people in many countries.”

As part of this legacy plan, FIFA will allocate funding to support the education of children, particularly girls and women, located in developing countries so that they are provided with more opportunities to succeed.

These projects will contribute to giving children a chance to develop their skills and progress in their own lives, equipping them with the tools needed to have a better future for themselves.

In addition, FIFA will set aside funding that will be dedicated to establishing a labour excellence hub in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

The role of the programmes will be to share best practices in labour matters and support adherence to the United Nations Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights when hosting FIFA tournaments.

Although the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Legacy Fund is financed by a percentage of commercial revenue generated through the competition, FIFA will also invite external contributions.

Further information related to these financial details will be announced once the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ has ended in keeping with previous tournaments. – www.fifa.com

