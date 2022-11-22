NS Matrix came back from an 11 point deficit in the final quarter to grab a hard earned 88-81 win over the spirited Johor Southern Tigers in Major Basketball League Malaysia KL circuit finale game.

A Wong Yi Hou three made it a seven point NS Matrix lead midway through the quarter but turnovers and foul trouble saw them losing the lead as Tevin Glass punished them with 16 points including perfect 7/7 free throw shooting to make it a nine point lead for Johor at the end of the quarter.

Johor received a much needed boost with five points from Sarawakian point guard Lee Joon Kang helping them close the quarter with a 9-0 run to end the half 44-36 in their favour.

Six straight points from Liew Wei Yuong kept the third quarter close before a masterclass display from NS Matrix alumni, veteran forward Chin Zhi Shin with six straight points including a buzzer-beater jumper pushed Johor’s lead to 11 at the end of the third.

Just like clockwork, Mr 4th Quarter Wong Yi Hou started the fourth with a jumper to inspire a NS Matrix fightback. Six points from Yi Hou and a pair of threes from Kuek Tian Yuan saw NS Matrix tie the score midway through the quarter.

Back to back threes from Ting Chun Hong was replied with a thunderous dunk from Tevin Glass before Liew Wei Yuong expertly faked Glass’s defence to score NS Matrix’s go ahead basket with a minute remaining.

Johor failed to make their ensuing attempts count and NS Matrix calmly saw out the game with a final 88-81 score.

NS Matrix’s Player Of The Game was once again Ting Chun Hong with 25 points and 12 rebounds. Chun Hong’s 15 fourth quarter points were instrumental in his team’s comeback.

Their other impressive performers were Wong Yi Hou (18 points), Kuek Tian Yuan (13 points and 13 rebounds), Liew Wei Yuong (14 points 77% FG) and Ong Wei Yong (11 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals.

Johor fell to their first defeat of the season and will rue their fourth quarter breakdown. Their top player was Tevin Glass with 32 points and 18 rebounds.

