Fresh from a second consecutive quarterfinal finish at the Asian Games, the Philippine Women’s National Football Team have reconvened in Manila for the next stage of their preparations for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

The current camp gathers the squad ahead of a pair of international friendlies against Peru in Chincha, scheduled for October 9 and 13, 2026, during the FIFA window.

For more, please click on https://pff.org.ph/road-to-world-cup-2027-filipinas-regroup-in-manila-peru-friendlies-next/

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