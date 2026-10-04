The Newcastle Jets will be looking to add more silverware to their trophy cabinet this season as they compete in both the A-League Men and the AFC Champions League Elite.

Ahead of the new campaign, aleagues.com.au caught up with Jets midfielder Zach Clough.

Participating in the AFC Champions League Elite is both an exciting and lucrative experience for any Australian club fortunate enough to qualify. The flipside to that is that it can also be a pretty bruising affair, especially when you factor in the financial muscle that many of Asia’s top clubs can flex.

That said, not many people expected the A-League Premiers to get thumped 7-1 by J1 League side Kashima Antlers in their opening league match, even if the financial gap between the two sides is akin to that of a canyon.

For more, please click on https://aleagues.com.au/news/news-newcastle-jets-zach-clough-feature-interview/

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Photos Courtesy #ALeague

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