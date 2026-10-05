Malaysia beat recently crowned ASEAN champions Vietnam 1-0 to take third place in Division One FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

A resilient Malaysian side frustrated Vietnam for much of the game before Fergus Tierney turned in the winning shot in the 62nd minute for the well-deserved victory.

The Harimau Malaya squad completed their campaign without conceding a single goal.

In the meantime, host Indonesia were crowned champions after beating Thailand 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

The score at the end of regulation was 2-2 with Thailand having to play the last ten minutes of the game with ten men when defender Nicholas Mickelson was shown his second yellow card.

Dean Ruben James was quick to take advantage to give Indonesia the lead in the 84th minute before Iklas Sanron then drew level for Thailand three minutes later.

In extra-time, it was Thailand who went ahead in the 111th minute through Peeradol Chamratsamee as Elkan Baggott then grabbed the all-important equaliser in the 116th minute to force the game into the penalty shootouts.

In the decider, the miss from Sarach Yooyen and then Nattapong Sayriya gave Indonesia the 4-2 victory.

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #FAT #FAM

Like this: Like Loading...