Thierry Neuville (BEL), Martijn Wydaeghe (BEL) Of team HYUNDAI SHELL MOBIS WORLD RALLY TEAM seen during the World Rally Championship in Alghero, Italy on 03.10.2026 // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool

Elfyn Evans holds a six-point provisional championship advantage as just four stages remain.

Oliver Solberg will take a 33.6sec Rally Italia Sardegna lead into a title-deciding Sunday after a dramatic Saturday left the FIA World Rally Championship finely poised.

The Toyota Gazoo Racing driver began the day third, 12.3sec behind overnight leader Thierry Neuville, but produced a superb morning charge before navigating an incident-packed afternoon to put himself in position to claim both the rally victory and a maiden world title.

Championship leader Elfyn Evans ends Saturday fifth overall, while fellow contender Sami Pajari sits third.

On the provisional standings, Evans remains ahead with 240 points, six clear of Solberg on 234, with Pajari on 228. A maximum of 10 additional points remain available on Sunday – five from the Super Sunday classification and five from the Wolf Power Stage.

Solberg transformed the rally during the morning, winning SS9 and SS10 to overturn Neuville’s advantage and reach the midday halt 2.7sec ahead.

The complexion changed again immediately after service when Neuville crashed just 1.1km into SS11 with damage to the rear of his Hyundai i20 N Rally1. His retirement promoted Sébastien Ogier to second and left Solberg with more than half a minute in hand.

Solberg then switched from attack to preservation on increasingly punishing roads.

“I just tried to do my thing and enjoy it and have fun,” he said after the day-closing Solorche test. “This afternoon I was a bit more careful, but I enjoyed it in there.

“So far, we are doing a great job. We will do our job and see what happens.”

Ogier emerged as Solberg’s nearest challenger and trails by 33.6sec after winning SS11 and SS12. The nine-time champion remains realistic about his prospects but warned that Sunday’s rough roads leave nothing guaranteed.

“There are still some long stages to go tomorrow with rough sections, so nothing is done,” he said. “Beating Oliver will be difficult, but we will see.”

Behind him, Pajari survived a demanding day to hold third, 1min 39.9sec from the lead.

The Finn remains mathematically in the championship fight, although his task is now significantly more complicated. With the current rally positions, even a maximum Sunday bonus haul would not be enough to overhaul Evans without a further change in the overall classification.

The final stage of the day provided another important championship swing.

Adrien Fourmaux, whose hopes of a maiden WRC victory had already been damaged by a puncture on Saturday morning, suffered a second tyre failure on SS12 and dropped behind Pajari and Evans.

But the Hyundai driver responded by winning SS13, beating Solberg by 1.8sec and reclaiming fourth place – just 6.4sec ahead of Evans.

That moved Evans back to fifth and reduced his provisional championship advantage over Solberg to six points.

“Of course, now we have to try and change the strategy a bit,” Evans admitted. “I don’t think it will be straightforward tomorrow.

“Today has been a tough day to try and hang in there with Oliver going so fast at the front. We have a long way to go. We have a tough day tomorrow. It is still wide open.”

If the overall positions remain unchanged, Evans would collect 10 rally points and Solberg 25. Solberg would then need to outscore Evans by six points across Sunday’s two bonus classifications to draw level in the championship – a tie which, with victory in Sardinia, would favour the Swede on countback through rally wins.

Fourmaux remains fourth ahead of Evans, while Takamoto Katsuta climbed to sixth after a difficult start to the rally. Jon Armstrong holds seventh, with Josh McErlean eighth after battling to the finish despite damage and rising water temperature following an off on SS12.

Sunday begins with the 23.71km Osilo – Tergu test before crews tackle Sassari – Argentiera. Both stages are repeated, with the second 7.10km run through Sassari – Argentiera forming the season-ending Wolf Power Stage.

Standings after Saturday (SS13 /17):

O Solberg / E Edmondson SWE Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 2h 42m 33.2s

S Ogier / V Landais FRA Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +33.6s

S Pajari / M Salminen FIN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +1m 39.9s

A Fourmaux / A Coria FRA Hyundai i20 N Rally1 +2m 32.0s

E Evans / S Martin GBR Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +2m 38.4s

T Katsuta / A Johnston JPN Toyota GR Yaris Rally1 +5m 43.9s

Like this: Like Loading...