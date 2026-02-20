The opening day of the WorldSBK season at the 4.445km Phillip Island circuit saw Nicolo Bulega live up to his billing as the pre-season favourite. The Aruba.It Racing – Ducati rider ended the day with an advantage of almost half a second over Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team).

A red flag, due to wildlife on the track, meant that Bulega ended the session with a strong, consistent nine-lap stint. The Italian has shown pace and consistency all week and topped both sessions today. He will be the rider to beat tomorrow at a circuit where he won all three races last year.

P1 – Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati):

“Today was a good day because this morning we could test a new setting on the bike. I had a very good feeling when the track was faster and cooler. This afternoon was more difficult with the hotter conditions. Overall, I like the bike and I can push hard. I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

P2 – Alex Lowes (bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team):

“This was a good Friday for us. In FP2 we tried the new tyre Pirelli brought for the weekend. On that longer run I had a bit of traffic. Getting this long run was good practice for the race. When I found some clear track I tried to push harder and I made a small mistake Turn 4 and lost the front. Our pace was strong and whenever I had a clean lap I felt competitive. Bulega is a step ahead, but we’re not far off. It should be an interesting race.”

P3 – Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team):

“Every time I pushed today I was in the 1’29s so that’s good. We are competitive this weekend and we worked hard to understand the tyres. I crashed in FP2 while trying the new rear from Pirelli. Overall, apart from the crash, this has been a positive day. We’re in the fight for the podium but we need to analyse the data because a lot of riders improved in the afternoon.”

