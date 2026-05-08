From graphics to the grid…

I came from a totally different world, working as an officer manager in the graphics industry. I did that for about 15 years, before moving to a totally new job that saw me working with Evert Slager of Dutch website Racesport.nl. He was doing some work for Ten Kate, and I joined him at some WorldSBK rounds, helping to write short stories about Dutch riders in the junior classes.

I didn’t grow up watching motorsport, but I’d travelled in my former job, doing a lot of exhibitions, and had always enjoyed working with people from different countries. After working with Evert for several years, the Ten Kate team asked me if I’d like to join them, to replace a girl who had left. And that was how I became team coordinator, back in 2008.



Missing moments, finding meaning

I used to play football and water polo but not anymore. The way I see it, if you’re part of a team you need to be there all the time, not missing half the matches! That was something of a sacrifice, because although I can exercise on my own, going to the gym or running, I’ve always preferred team sports. So that’s a shame, for sure. Being away a lot also means missing out on things with friends and family, but this is outweighed by the feeling you have once you are at the racetrack, and you realise this is where you want to be. My partner works in the same paddock, and although we don’t get to see each other much over a race weekend, at least we are at home at the same time. And we understand each other because we know how this world works in terms of the commitment and schedules, so that’s helpful rather than a disadvantage.



Success in every detail

I’ve been here a long time, but I keep doing it because it still gives me satisfaction when things go well. If everything is organised and I can see that the people around me – crew as well as guests – are able to do what they want to do and are enjoying themselves, that keeps me going. And I still enjoy the travelling and meeting new people.

There’s always a lot to do, especially in recent years, as the team is quite small. I take care of the travel arrangements for riders and crew, everything to with passes and arrangements for guests coming to events, timings for hospitality, team clothing… Let’s say I don’t do anything with sponsors or anything technical, but people can come to me for everything else. On the one hand this makes it challenging, but on the other hand it’s very nice because there’s a lot of variety day to day.

What does a successful day look like? In terms of my role, I would say that if everyone around me is happy and everything has gone well from an organisational point of view, for the crew as well as the guests. That’s a successful day for me, while a successful day in general is one that sees us on the highest step of the podium of course!



Turning stress into strength…

I think you need to be able to handle a certain amount of stress to do this job. It’s not that I’m never stressed, quite the contrary, but you need to find a way to deal with it and turn it into something positive. The stress can motivate you in a way. I’m also quite adept at giving the impression I have everything under control, which is important for the people around me, I think.

I’m hardly ever in a bad mood so if I am, the team knows that something is wrong! An example of something that might annoy me is when I don’t get an answer to a question. I know it’s not always possible to reply right away, but if I need to ask five times…?! As part of a team, you need to be able to rely on other people. And trust is very important. We might not choose colleagues like we choose our friends, but we’re almost like a family because we spend so much time together. It’s true that anyone can be replaced but if you work with someone for a long time and know what they can do, and what they cannot do, then you can be strong together.

When there are challenges you have no option but to try and resolve them. That said, I’ve also learned to accept those things that I cannot control. Sometimes you just have to say it is what it is.

Where teamwork drives titles

You see a lot of changes in the paddock, so I’m proud of working for the same team for so many years, and the most successful World Supersport team in the paddock no less! It’s nice to be a part of that and to make it work, because the better you are together as a team, the more you can achieve in terms of performance.

Since I started at Ten Kate in 2008, I think we’ve won six or seven WorldSSP titles, with Andrew Pitt, Kenan Sofuoglu, Dominique Aegerter and, most recently, Stefano Manzi. There is expectation, because if you manage to win a few titles, then people expect the same to happen the following year. And you always do your best to make it happen, but everything needs to be just right. You might be unlucky or have an injured rider and suddenly the dream you had for another championship is gone. So, there is extra pressure in that respect. And when you’re a successful team, many people want to be part of it. You must work to make it happen for the sponsors too, so that they remain on board. If you have an unlucky year or maybe two unlucky years in a row there’s always concern. But the added pressure is outweighed by the excitement and the joy when it all comes together!

We’ve won quite a few championships with several different riders. And for each of those riders, it’s such a big achievement. It’s what they’ve always wanted and been working towards, whether they win and opt to stay in WorldSSP or move up to the next category like Manzi last year. I always feel the same joy for every rider who makes it, because in that moment it feels like you have achieved it together, as a team. And that’s an amazing feeling.



Rolling with the changes…

Wherever you work, you’ll see changes if you’re there for a long period of time like me. The world changes, the paddock changes, there are new developments. Take social media, for example. When I started work, we barely had mobile phones!

And you must keep up with those changes. You can’t say, well, I’m used to doing it this way. Those around us inevitably get younger and they grew up in a different world. For example, people in the paddock tend to want to communicate via WhatsApp, rather than email. Not a big thing, but you need to find a way to essentially ‘translate’ everything that you would once have laid out in an email into a WhatsApp message that doesn’t go on and on!

Working with new generations helps keepyou young, and that’s a definite positive. It keeps you active and you find yourself adapting to the things happening around you, rather than negatively questioning them. It also makes you eager to learn and consider things from a younger person’s perspective.



A (wo)man’s world…

There are many more women in the paddock now than there were 20 years ago, and that’s a very good thing. And we now have WorldWCR of course, another positive step because I think that women should have an opportunity in motorsport and let’s be honest it will always be difficult for women to compete with men in racing. Today, we also have women working in more technical roles, as mechanics and tyre technicians – not yet as many as I would I like to see but I don’t think it’s easy.

I think there are quite a few women who would love to be in this world, but who perhaps think it’s not a possibility and that the world is still very male-oriented, though that’s just an assumption from my side. But what I do see is that when we advertise a job here at Ten Kate, a growing number of women are applying. It’s happening. But perhaps it should be moving a little faster. Honestly, I think it will always remain more of a man’s world, but I’m happy that we now have women racing and doing technical jobs. Why not, you know?

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