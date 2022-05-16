A Pecco Bagnaia crash handed victory on a plate to the Gresini rider with Jack Miller and Aleix Espargaro also on the podium in Le Mans

For the third time this season, Enea Bastianini is a MotoGP™ race winner. The Gresini Racing star put in a flawless performance in front of over 110,000 spectators to come out on top of a pulsating SHARK Grand Prix de France. The Beast capitalized on a mistake from long-time race leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) to take the maximum 25 points, while Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) celebrated his second podium of the season, with Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro making it three premier class rostrums on the spin.