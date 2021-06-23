The Indonesian national women’s team starts training today in Jakarta with 30 trainees to focus on the regeneration of players.

Head coach Rudy Eka Priyambada explained that the composition of senior players this time around was not as many as it was in the previous camp.

“This is based on the regeneration of players as well as changes in team composition to participate in several international competitions in the future,” said Rudy.

“The average age of the players brought in are those between 18-years-old and 23-years-old.

“Thank you to the PSSI President (Mochamad Iriawan) who has supported the implementation of this centralization of training this month.”

Added Mohamad: “The women’s national team is also the main focus and concern of PSSI. We certainly fully support the training program that has been planned for the Garuda Pertiwi squad.”

“The camp is still being held even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, especially in Jakarta, this should be a concern. I always remind all players and officials to implement strict health protocols.”

The camp which is being held under a strict bubble system will end on 6 July 2021.

The team is being prepared for the 2021 SEA Games at the end of the year in Hanoi. 

 

INDONESIA WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD

  1. Ade Mustikiana Oktafiani – Asprov Babel
  2. Amanda Florentinae – Asprov Kalteng
  3. Azra Zifa Kayla – Asprov DKI Jakarta
  4. Baiq Amiatuh Shalihah – Asprov NTB
  5. Bunga Syifa – Asprov Jawa Tengah
  6. Fani – Asprov Jawa Tengah
  7. Firanda – Asprov Bangka Belitung
  8. Hanipa Halimatusyadiah Suandi – Asprov Jawa Barat
  9. Helsya Maeisyaroh – Asprov Jawa Barat
  10. Indri Yuliyanti – Asprov Jawa Barat
  11. Insyafadya Salsabillah – Asprov Jawa Timur
  12. Jasmine Sefia Waynie Cahyono – Arema FC
  13. Marsela Yuliana Awi – Asprov Papua
  14. Nastasia Suci Ramadhani – Asprov Maluku Utara
  15. Nurhayati – PS Sleman
  16. Pani Tri Oktavianti Asprov – Jawa Barat
  17. Reva Octaviani – Asprov Jawa Barat
  18. Remini Chere Rumbewas – Asprov Papua
  19. Riska Aprilia – PS Sleman
  20. Rosdilah Siti Nurrohmah – Asprov Jawa Barat
  21. RR Azizah Kusuma Dewi – Asprov DIY
  22. Sabrina Mutiara Firdaus Wibowo – Arema FC
  23. Safira Ika Putri Kartini – Arema FC
  24. Sasi Kirana – Non Club
  25. Shalika Aurelia Viandrisa – Non Club
  26. Sheva Imut Furyzcha – Arema FC
  27. Syafira Azzahra Ramadhanti – Arema FC
  28. Viny Silfianus Sunaryo – Asprov DKI Jakarta
  29. Yolanda Krismonica – Asprov Jawa Barat
  30. Zahra Muzdalifah – Asprov DKI Jakarta

#AFF

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR