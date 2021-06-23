The Indonesian national women’s team starts training today in Jakarta with 30 trainees to focus on the regeneration of players.

Head coach Rudy Eka Priyambada explained that the composition of senior players this time around was not as many as it was in the previous camp.

“This is based on the regeneration of players as well as changes in team composition to participate in several international competitions in the future,” said Rudy.

“The average age of the players brought in are those between 18-years-old and 23-years-old.

“Thank you to the PSSI President (Mochamad Iriawan) who has supported the implementation of this centralization of training this month.”

Added Mohamad: “The women’s national team is also the main focus and concern of PSSI. We certainly fully support the training program that has been planned for the Garuda Pertiwi squad.”

“The camp is still being held even though COVID-19 cases are on the rise again, especially in Jakarta, this should be a concern. I always remind all players and officials to implement strict health protocols.”

The camp which is being held under a strict bubble system will end on 6 July 2021.

The team is being prepared for the 2021 SEA Games at the end of the year in Hanoi.

INDONESIA WOMEN’S NATIONAL TEAM TRAINING SQUAD

Ade Mustikiana Oktafiani – Asprov Babel Amanda Florentinae – Asprov Kalteng Azra Zifa Kayla – Asprov DKI Jakarta Baiq Amiatuh Shalihah – Asprov NTB Bunga Syifa – Asprov Jawa Tengah Fani – Asprov Jawa Tengah Firanda – Asprov Bangka Belitung Hanipa Halimatusyadiah Suandi – Asprov Jawa Barat Helsya Maeisyaroh – Asprov Jawa Barat Indri Yuliyanti – Asprov Jawa Barat Insyafadya Salsabillah – Asprov Jawa Timur Jasmine Sefia Waynie Cahyono – Arema FC Marsela Yuliana Awi – Asprov Papua Nastasia Suci Ramadhani – Asprov Maluku Utara Nurhayati – PS Sleman Pani Tri Oktavianti Asprov – Jawa Barat Reva Octaviani – Asprov Jawa Barat Remini Chere Rumbewas – Asprov Papua Riska Aprilia – PS Sleman Rosdilah Siti Nurrohmah – Asprov Jawa Barat RR Azizah Kusuma Dewi – Asprov DIY Sabrina Mutiara Firdaus Wibowo – Arema FC Safira Ika Putri Kartini – Arema FC Sasi Kirana – Non Club Shalika Aurelia Viandrisa – Non Club Sheva Imut Furyzcha – Arema FC Syafira Azzahra Ramadhanti – Arema FC Viny Silfianus Sunaryo – Asprov DKI Jakarta Yolanda Krismonica – Asprov Jawa Barat Zahra Muzdalifah – Asprov DKI Jakarta

