Simon Crafar and Jack Gorst will be coming to you live from Jerez at 14:00 local time (GMT+2) to run through the action, while Live Timing will be available so you can keep track of every lap that’s thrown in throughout the day. In addition, a midday and end of day report will be posted with the juicy bits of information that surface, as well as highlights and interviews being posted right here on motogp.com.