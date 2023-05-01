There’s no rest for the premier class teams as we get set for an important Official Test in Jerez – see how you can keep up to date here
After a phenomenal weekend of action at the Gran Premio MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn de España, the MotoGP™ teams and riders will be back on track on Monday the 1st of May for a crucial one-day Official Test.
MotoGP™ Guru by Gryfyn de España: MotoGP™ race highlights
The factories will be bringing some new parts to the table, while Monday’s outing also provides the teams and riders that might not have much in the way of new parts to run through trying to improve their feelings on the bike ahead of the remainder of the campaign.
Simon Crafar and Jack Gorst will be coming to you live from Jerez at 14:00 local time (GMT+2) to run through the action, while Live Timing will be available so you can keep track of every lap that’s thrown in throughout the day. In addition, a midday and end of day report will be posted with the juicy bits of information that surface, as well as highlights and interviews being posted right here on motogp.com.
The test begins at 10:00 local time (GMT+2) and the chequered flag drops at 18:00 – don’t miss what unfolds in Andalucia! – www.motogp.com