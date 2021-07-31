Formula 1 has today announced a special collection with Asprey, the iconic British luxury goods House, to celebrate the sport’s exciting new era, with a new car and rules and regulations introduced in 2022.

Much like Formula 1, Asprey, which is celebrating its 240th anniversary this year, has a history steeped in innovative design and creation and has long been associated with the world of motorsport, having famously partnered with Ferrari’s F1 team in the late 1990s for a premium collection of silver, gold and leather pieces. Asprey’s remarkable heritage also includes restoring some of the world’s most prestigious sporting trophies.

This new collaboration follows the launch of new 2022 F1 car, which was unveiled at Silverstone ahead of the 2021 FORMULA 1 PIRELLI BRITISH GRAND PRIX, as F1 begins the next chapter of its illustrious history. The exclusive collection is inspired by the design of the new 2022 car and includes sterling silver replica and sculptural models in 25cm, 18cm and 10cm sizes, as well as a range of small silver goods and silk products. Fine jewellery items including cufflinks, bracelets, charms, and signet rings are set to launch later in the autumn.

All items are Asprey Hallmarked and dual branded with the official trademark of F1 and are available throughout Asprey’s international stores and at Asprey.com.

Ben Pincus, Director of Commercial Partnerships at Formula 1, said:

“We’re delighted to be collaborating with Asprey on this new collection to celebrate the launch of the F1 2022 car and the exciting new era of our sport. Whilst we look forward to the future of F1, with even more action-packed racing next season and beyond, it’s important to acknowledge the heritage and history that connects our brands, as we bring fans something special to commemorate the moment.”

John Rigas, Chairman at Asprey said:

“Asprey is thrilled to be collaborating with Formula 1. Our designers and artisans have created a beautiful collection of silver, silk and jewellery pieces that captures the essence of modern Motorsport especially so at a time of the introduction of the revolutionary new car featuring enhanced aerodynamics and a philosophy of environmental sustainability”.

