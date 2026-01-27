Google Cloud becomes Principal Partner and Principal Artificial Intelligence Partner of the

ABB FIA Formula E World Championship

Formula E and Google Cloud today announced a multi-year partnership with Google Cloud, which has been named Principal Artificial Intelligence Partner of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship. At the heart of the partnership is a mission to demonstrate the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to drive positive impact across Formula E’s business operations – everything from running races, to development, and the fan experience.

This multi-year agreement builds on the official partnership first formalised in January 2025. Google Cloud’s significant elevation to Principal Partner involves Formula E adopting even more Google Cloud technologies for its business, such as integrating Gemini models across its ecosystem to accelerate performance, deliver faster and more efficient operations, and showcase innovation on a global stage.

Partnership built on a strong technology foundation

This chapter follows a foundation of collaboration, including Formula E setting the indoor land speed record and pioneering the ‘Mountain Recharge’ project. For the latter, Formula E used Google’s AI Studio and Gemini models to map the optimal route for the GENBETA car’s mountain descent and helped identify and analyse optimal braking zones so the car could generate enough energy through regenerative braking to complete a full lap of the Monaco circuit.

The latest collaboration will also help change the fan experience worldwide. Formula E has already integrated a new Strategy Agent into live broadcasts, delivering tailored insights, predictions, and explanations as races unfold. Millions of viewers have already benefited from access to a deeper understanding of race dynamics, driver performance, and strategy.

Driving business transformation and sustainability

Beyond the racetrack, the partnership will enhance the Championship’s operations: Formula E will use Google Workspace with Gemini to enable greater agility and efficiency across its organisation. Meanwhile, advanced AI modeling of Formula E’s back office, and the creation of race and event digital twins, has the potential to deliver further reductions in its carbon footprint, allowing Formula E to simulate and optimise site builds virtually. This minimises the need for on-site reconnaissance and heavy equipment transport, delivering a measurable reduction in the Championship’s operational carbon footprint while maintaining peak performance.

Jeff Dodds, CEO of Formula E, said: “Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud is a true game-changer for Formula E and for motorsport as a whole. We are already pushing the boundaries of technology in sport, and this Principal Partnership confirms our vision. The integration of Google Cloud’s AI capabilities will unlock a new dimension of real-time performance optimisation and strategic decision-making, both for the Championship and for our global broadcast audience. This collaboration will redefine how fans experience our races and set a new benchmark for technology integration in sport worldwide.”

President of Google Cloud EMEA, Tara Brady, added: “Formula E is a hub of innovation, where milliseconds can define success. This expanded partnership is a testament to the power of Google Cloud’s AI and data analytics, showing how our technology can deliver a competitive advantage in the most demanding scenarios.”

