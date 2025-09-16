Defending champions Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng have made a strong start to their title defense in the Cambodian Premier League (CPL) 2025/26, winning all four matches played thus far.

After taking the Cambodian Super Cup after beating Phnom Penh Crown on penalties to mark the start of the season, Svay Rieng romped to identical 3-0 wins over Nagaworld and Angkor Tiger.

It was another 3-0 win over Boeung Ket in their third game of the season before outplaying Visakha 2-0 this week.

On the road at the Prince Stadium, Svay Rieng rode on goals from Takashi Odawara (67th minute) and Kwame Peprah (90th+2) for the win.

In the meantime, Angkor Tiger are second, with newcomers Moi Kompong Dewa, third.

#AFF

#FFC

Photos Courtesy #SvayRieng FC

