Canadian Camryn Rogers successfully defended her hammer title at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25 on Monday (15) with a sensational throw of 80.51m that moves her up to second on the world all-time list.

The Olympic champion, who had led the finalists out on to the infield, maintained the leading theme by opening her series with 78.09m, a throw that would have ultimately been enough to win the competition.

But the beauty came in round two, the Canadian wriggled her fingers and sprinkled some maple magic before effortlessly breaking the 80-metre barrier and falling to the floor when she realised her feat.

Young Chinese duo Zhao Jie, 22, and Zhang Jiale, 18, completed the podium, both throwing beyond 77 metres in the final round, recording their best efforts of the night.

Zhao, the Olympic bronze medallist, added exactly one metre to her personal best, throwing 77.60m after being temporarily knocked into bronze by her compatriot in the final round when the teenager threw 77.10m.

Two other women threw beyond 75 metres: Finland’s Silja Kosonen (75.28m) and USA’s 2019 world champion DeAnna Price (75.10m). Hammer legend and multiple global champion Anita Wlodarczyk was sixth with 74.64m.

“I first picked up a hammer on 5 January 2012,” recalls Rogers. “I’ll never forget the date, it’s just ingrained in my head.

“It was not good, I promise you. But at that moment, I just couldn’t think of any time in my life where I’d felt more powerful.

“[My 80m throw] makes me think of my 12-year-old self and it makes me think of everything that she dreamed of when she started training. I just think of her and I just think of how proud she would be of me.”

The moment was extra special for Rogers as Wlodarczyk, the world record-holder, was also competing in the final, and has been a role model for the two-time world champion.

“I remember watching her [Wlodarczyk] break the world record in 2016, twice, she did at the Olympics and then she did it three weeks later and I was like, ‘okay, go off icon, go off queen’,” says Rogers.

“But she came up to me afterwards today and gave me a hug and she said to me, ‘welcome to the 80-metre club’ and I feel like my whole heart just exploded.

“Not only is 12 year old me internally screaming, but 26-year-old me is also externally screaming.”

For silver medallist Zhao, today was also a perfect day.

“This was a final when dreams come true,” Zhao said. “I was very confident in myself and focused on my technique during the competition, I didn’t pay attention to what my rivals did until the last attempt.

“When Zhang went out to 77.10m, I tried to calm down and do my throw technically clean and my coach was supporting me from the tribune.”

Bronze medallist Zhang, who set a world U20 record of 77.24m last month, has enjoyed a seamless transition to the senior global stage, having earned world U20 silver last year and now bronze in Tokyo.

“To win the World U20 Championships and then to compete in the final here is a huge difference,” she said.

“I had to improve many things, including my technique and strength, to get where I’m today. I put everything into my last attempt to get even one position higher, and I was successful, but (Zhao) Jie was incredible on her last throw.

“I’m only 18, but I have a dream to grab the gold at next World Championships in Beijing.”

Jasmine Trapnell for World Athletics

