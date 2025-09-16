Fans. Sea. Sun. MotoGP. What could be better?

MotoGP will race at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli until 2031 inclusive. Renowned for its packed grandstands and the incredible passion of the fans who flock to the venue year on year, the circuit is an emblematic stop on the MotoGP calendar.

Thanks to a new contract, MotoGP is now confirmed to return to the Rimini riviera, just west of San Marino, for another five unforgettable race weekends from 2027 to 2031.

“We are proud and delighted to continue hosting MotoGP in our territory,” commented the promoters of the San Marino and Rimini Riviera Grand Prix. “Since 2007, this achievement has been the result of collaboration and teamwork, uniting the Republic of San Marino, the Emilia-Romagna Region, the municipalities of Misano Adriatico, Rimini, Riccione, Cattolica, Bellaria Igea Marina and Misano World Circuit. Together, we embraced MotoGP as an innovative and forward-looking tool for territorial marketing.

This is even more true today, following the presentation of MotoGP’s new development and fan engagement plan, which aligns with our medium- and long-term strategies. We are confident it will further raise the standard and enhance the multi-level experience that we, collectively, can deliver to fans from all over the world.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports: “We’re delighted to announce another five years at Misano. The San Marino GP always delivers, with a truly passionate crowd and reputation for fantastic racing to reward their love for our sport. We’d like to thank everyone who has made this event into what it is as we look forward to another five years working together with Misano, San Marino, Emilia-Romagna and the whole Rimini Riviera, which comes alive to the sound of MotoGP every season.” – www.motogp.com

Like this: Like Loading...