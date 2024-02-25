Viphet Sihachakr has won a fourth term as President of the Lao Football Federation (LFF) following the Extraordinary Congress that was held in Vientiane yesterday.

Sihachakr first took over the helm as the President of LFF back in 2010 where he served until 2014 before he won his second term from 2015 to 2019 and then a third term in 2020.

The Congress was attended by the Honorary President of the Lao Football Federation, Somsavat Lengsavad; Deputy Minister of Education and Sports Kingmano Phommahaxay; representatives of the Ministry of Education and Sports; representatives from FIFA, the AFC, and AFF; and officials from all of provinces and clubs.

Over the next four years, the LFF will be pursuing a robust development programme that is supported by the Laos Ministry of Education and Sports, LFF members, FIFA, the AFC, the AFF and also sponsors.

“The LFF’s new management body would strive to ensure that all personnel performed their duties to the best of their abilities so that the standard of play and all aspects of the sport are improved,” said Phommahaxay.

The LFF have held several events including the Laos League 1 and League 2 tournaments.

The first LFF Women’s League took place at the end of 2023 that was supported by the FIFA Forward programme.

More women’s events will be held in the future, as well as the Prime Minister’s Cup tournament.

Laos football coaches have upgraded their qualifications to AFC’s C, B, and A levels.

LAOS FOOTBALL FEDERATION

Executive Committee for the Session 2025-2029

PRESIDENT: Viphet Sihachakr

VICE PRESIDENTS: Khamphay Praseuth, Khampheng Vongkhanty, Pasatxay Philaphandeth, Miss Kanya Keomany (New)

EXCO MEMBERS: Xaysana Thongkhamchan, Bounyou Sisane, Miss Phouxay Phengphong, Thavone Luangchandavong, Keolattana Sihavong (New) and Kholadeth Phonephachanh (New)

#AFF

#LFF

Like this: Like Loading...