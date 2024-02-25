The Saudi Arabia women’s national team ended its 2024 West Asian Football Federation (WAFF) Women’s Championship campaign with a 2-0 defeat against Guam on Friday night.

With qualification out of reach for both teams following previous results against Jordan and Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Guam went head-to-head with a third-place finish in Group A up for grabs.

While Saudi Arabia played well and went close on numerous occasions, Guam took all three points.

Despite being unable to register a victory in its first-ever appearance in the competition, progression has been clear for all to see under new head coach Lluís Cortés as the team gave a solid account of themselves against strong opposition.

For the women’s national team, attentions now turn to the future. The players will return to their club teams where they will resume playing in the second season of the Women’s Premier League until April.

Taking place in Jeddah until February 29, the 2024 WAFF Women’s Championship is the first official 11-a-side women’s tournament ever held in Saudi Arabia.

