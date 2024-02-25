Saigon Titans stamped their authority in their opening campaign of the HDBank Futsal Championship 2024 with a superb 10-1 win over a hapless Luxury Ha Long FC.

Utilising a handful of experienced players from the previous Cao Bang FC, the Southerners were in full control throughout the exchange to propel them to the top of the standings.

In the meantime, defending champions Thai Son Nam were also big winners on the weekend when they dumped former champions Sahako FC 5-0.

RESULTS

Luxury Ha Long 1-10 Saigon Titans FC

Sanvinest Khanh Hoa 0-2 Thai Son Bac

Tan Hiep Hung 1-1 Hanoi

Thai Son Nam 5-0 Sahako

#AFF

#VFF

Like this: Like Loading...