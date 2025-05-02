Buriram United made it their fourth Thai League 1 crown in a row following their thumping 7-0 win over Nongbua Pitchaya in their final game of the season.

At home at the Chang Arena, the home team led by just one goal at the half through Phitiwat Sukjitthammakul’s 26th minute strike, before the floodgates opened after the breather.

Brazilian striker Guilherme Bissoli was on a brace (47th and 61st minute) alongside Martin Boakye (79th and 82nd) as Pansa Hemviboon (55th) and Lucas Crispim (67th) added the others.

The three points saw Buriram collect 70 points from 30 matches played – just a point ahead of second-placed Bangkok United.

Away to Prachuap FC at the Sam Ao Stadium, Bangkok United came back from two goals down to win 4-2.

Chrigor and Saharat Kanyaroj had given Prachuap the lead with goals in the 14th and 26th minute.

However, Bangkok United regrouped to find the back of the net through Rungrath Poomchantuek in the 65th minute, Eid Mahmoud (69th), Muhsen Al Ghassani (76th, penalty) and Thitipan Puangchan (90th+11).

#AFF

#FAT

Photos Courtesy #BuriramUnited

