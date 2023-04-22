The Vietnam women’s national team will play three friendlies in Japan as they look to hone the team further for their title defence at the 32nd SEA Games next month.

For the record, the Vietnam women’s team has won the title at the last three editions of the SEA Games – in 2017 in Malaysia, in 2019 in the Philippines, and in 2021 in Vietnam.

In Japan, the team under head coach Mai Duc Chung has lined up matches against Biwako Seikei University of Sports and Sports, Cerezo Osaka and Osaka University of Sports and Sports to test the squad.

The SEA Games in Cambodia will be held on 5-17 May 2023 with the first game in women’s football will be on 3 May 2023 with Vietnam taking on Malaysia at the Army Stadium.

#AFF

#VFF

#SEAG2023

Like this: Like Loading...