The Malaysia national team will head to the East Coast city of Kuala Terengganu in June to play two friendly matches.

They have been confirmed to take on the Solomon Islands and Yemen at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium in preparation for the 2023 Asian Cup.

“I want to announce two friendly matches against the Solomon Islands and Yemen in June will take place in Kuala Terengganu,” said Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, President of the FA of Malaysia (FAM).

“This is to give fans from the East Coast a chance to see the national squad in action.”

#AFF

#FAM

Like this: Like Loading...