Due to ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and following recommendations from Oman’s Ministry of Health, the opening event of the 2020 GC32 Racing Tour in Muscat has been cancelled.

On 7 March 2020, Oman’s Ministry of Health released a directive, calling for all international events and conferences within the Sultanate to be suspended or postponed until further notice.

As a result, GC32 Oman Cup organiser Oman Sail and GC32 Racing Tour officials decided it was in the best interest to cancel the six-team event which was due to begin on Wednesday 25 March.

“We are of course disappointed as we were looking forward to returning to race in Oman to open this year’s Tour. The health and safety of our sailors, staff, and spectators are our top priority and while difficult, this is the right decision,” says Christian Scherrer, Manager of the GC32 Racing Tour.

The GC32 Racing Tour management is presently in discussion with the teams and local event organisers with the aim of working around the international health crisis to establish how the five event circuit for the ultra-fast flying catamarans can work most successfully for the rest of the 2020 season.