The Shopee Liga One and Liga Two 2020 will be on a break for two weeks, as a respond towards preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

This was announced by Mochamad Iriawan, the President of the FA of Indonesia (PSSI) last night, following a meeting with Zainudin Amali, the Minister of Youth and Sports and also stakeholders.

“We have decided that League One and also League Two will be on a break for at least two weeks. It will all depend on the latest development with COVID-19,” said Mochamad.

The 2020 edition of Liga One had just moved into Matchday Three this week while Liga Two had just kicked off.

“We appreciate the measures which have been taken by PSSI as it showed that we are taking a serious view of the recommendations from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Sports Ministry are working closely with all sports associations on this issue,” adde Zainudin.