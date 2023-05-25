The Vietnam women’s national team will play three matches in Germany as part of their preparation for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023.

The team under Mai Duc Chung had already started training this week at the Vietnam Youth Football Training Centre in Hanoi – just weeks after winning their fourth Women’s Football SEA Games gold medal.

The team will move to Germany on 5 June 2023 where they have been penned to play three friendly matches.

They will take on Eintracht Frankfurt FC (on 10 June 2023), Schott Mainz FC (on 15 June 2023) and the German women’s national team (on 24 June 2023).

In between, the Vietnam women’s national team will also head to Poland where they will play a game against the Polish U23 side on 21 June 2023.

The 9th edition of the FIFA Women’ World Cup will be held on 20 July–20 August 2023 in Australia and New Zealand where for the first time, 32 teams will be taking part.

