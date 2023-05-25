The Grande Arrivo of the Giro d’Italia 106 is approaching and Rome is ready to welcome it in the best possible way, with many collateral initiatives that will involve the people of the Capital, including tourists and fans who will assist the final act of the Corsa Rosa.

GIRO D’ITALIA – FAMILY RIDE

The Giro d’Italia – Family Ride is a free event open to the whole family, adults and children, who want to spend a day of sport cycling through the streets of the centre of one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

The event, with already more than 3500 subscribers, is organised by Roma Capitale and RCS Sports & Events, in partnership with Decathlon, will take place on Sunday 28 May, at the Grande Arrivo.

The non-competitive ride will start at 9.45 am from the pink arch of the Giro d’Italia positioned in Via dei Fori Imperiali, at the same point where the arrival is scheduled after a 6.8 kilometre route entirely closed to traffic through the city streets of the capital.

Decathlon, the event’s technical partner, will offer a pink t-shirt to all participants, who will be able to wear it together with the bib to be collected on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th at the Decathlon store in via Appia Nuova (Metro Furio Camillo of Line A).

To participate, please click on the link.

GIROLAND

The end of May will be a fun weekend. The Giroland village will be open in Piazza del Popolo on Saturday from 18 to 22 and on Sunday from 10 to 19. The public will be able to watch the show of La Carovana del Giro, scheduled for Saturday evening at 9 p.m. and repeated on Sunday afternoon.

Besides Giroland, Rome will also welcome the Giro-E, whose arrival is scheduled for 3pm, and its Green Fun Village, full of stands dedicated to the world of sustainability. The Green Fun Village will be set up in Lungotevere Castello near Castel Sant’Angelo from 10am on Sunday 28 May.

THE RYDER CUP TROPHY GUEST OF THE GIRO D’ITALIA

On Saturday 27 (from 18 to 22) and Sunday 28 May (from 10 to 19:30), again within Giroland, the Ryder Cup trophy will be on display in Piazza del Popolo. Not only that; in the space dedicated to Federgolf, visitors will be able to try their hand at a ‘putting green’ to discover first-hand the magic of an inclusive and increasingly accessible sport. Personalities from the world of sport and institutions will participate in the event.

GIRO D’ITALIA MURAL

The artwork that Roma Capitale has dedicated to the Corsa Rosa, a mural that was commissioned to Giulio Gebbia, known by his pseudonym Rosk, was unveiled on 20 April at the Marconi subway station.

IL GIRO. UNA STORIA D’ITALIA

From today until 18 June, the Museo di Roma in Trastevere will host the exhibition ‘Il Giro. Una storia d’Italia’, one hundred images mostly taken from the Riccardi Historical Archive. Curated by Maurizio Riccardi and Giovanni Currado, the exhibition starts with the first edition of the Corsa Rosa (1909) and ends with an empty panel, destined to host the image of the last heroic winner of the Trofeo Senza Fine. – www.giroditalia.it

