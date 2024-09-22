The 24th tour stop of the Golden Fly Series brought the successful international format of in-city

athletics to Switzerland for the first time on September 21st.

The mobile athletics facility “The FlySwat”, certified by the World Federation, in the picturesque

setting of Lake Geneva right next to the landmark Jet D’Eau, proved to be the perfect stage for

modern world-class athletics.

Thousands of enthusiastic spectators cheered frenetically the 21 top athletes from 15 nations –

including 9 Paris Olympians. The event was held in crossfire mode in the pole vault and long jump in

accordance with the Golden Fly characteristics.

The highlight of the event was certainly the winning jump by the Swiss local hero Angelica Moser,

who set a new Golden Fly Series record with 4.70 m in the pole vault!

The farewell to Olympic pole vault medalist Holly Bradshaw/GBR, who had chosen the cult event for

her farewell and has now ended her successful career, was very emotional.

In the men’s long jump, Lionel Choetzee/NAM won with 7.99 m, just 3 cm ahead of Bozhidar

Saraboyukov/BUL and Anvar Anvarov/UZB with 7.87 m.

The women’s long jump went to Eliane Martins/BRA with 6.30 m, ahead of Alina Rotaru/Kottmann/ROM with 6.25 m and Sarah Leech/FRA with 6.03 m. Paralympic

Double Blade Jump world record holder Fleur Jong/NED achieved an excellent 6.45 m as a special guest.

Finally, Austin Miller/USA won in the men’s pole vault with 5.60 m, ahead of Matt Ludwig/USA and

Ivan Geronimo Seric/SRB (both 5.50 m).

Photo credit: Golden Fly Series /Lukas Kirchberg

