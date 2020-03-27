Vastly experienced and widely traveled Amarjit Singh Jessy is the new man in the hot seat as secretary of the Perak Hockey Association – one of the most active hockey associations in Malaysian hockey.

Amarjit, handpicked by Perak Hockey Association’s new president Mohd Sayuti Abdul Samat – a former national goalkeeper – replaces long-serving M. Selva.

With the change of wind in Perak Hockey, a number of changes are expected to take place and take the game to a higher level in the state.

Perak also hosts the annual Sultan Azlan Shah Cup – one of the oldest international hockey tournaments in the world.

Until last year Amarjit was the chairman of the Malaysian Hockey Federations Umpires committee.

As an umpire, Amarjit’s “rich” experience at the international level, which is second to none having officiated at three Olympics – namely Sydney (2000), Athens (2004) and Beijing (2008).

Amarjit also officiated four World Cup Finals at the senior level – Utrecht, Holland (1998), Kuala Lumpur (2002), Monchengladbach, Germany (2006), and New Delhi in 2010. He also did the Junior World Cup Finals in Amsterdam in 2005.

He also officiated at two Commonwealth Games, two Champions Trophy and one European Nations Cup Finals.

Amarjit is the first Asian and the only Malaysian male umpire currently to have received the prestigious FIH Golden Whistle (awarded to those who officiated 100 international matches). He did 154 international matches.

Currently, Amarjit is the FIH Umpires manager and educator and has conducted umpiring courses in Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, and China. RIZAL ABDULLAH