Zaw Zaw, President of the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) has offered the national body’s facilities as quarantine centers to accommodate those returning from abroad.

The MFF are working closely with the Ministry of Health and Sports to help those returning to Myanmar from foreign countries as part of a comprehensive plan to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Zaw Zaw alongside his Ayeyarwaddy Foundation of which he is the Chairman has offered the use of AYA Bank’s Training Centre, the National Football Academy (in Yangon) and also the National Teams’ Hostels as the centres for quarantine.

This was reached following discussion with Dr Myint Htwe, Myanmar’s Minister of Health and Sports.

The Ayeyarwaddy Foundation have also donated 1000 MMK (USD 72,000) to Waibargi Hospital and Yankin Children’s Hospital while the MFF will provide meals alongside accommodations and also sim cards to those who are quarantined.