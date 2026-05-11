Bea González and Paula Josemaría Martín hit back from a set down in Sunday’s Asunción P2 final to defeat top seeds Gemma Triay Pons and Delfina Brea Senesi, and win their fourth consecutive Premier Padel final as Alejandro Galán and Fede Chingotto also triumphed to provisionally claim the number one ranking. Here is all you need to know:



– González and Josemaría knew that they could claim the number one ranking from Triay and Brea with victory, however the top seeds took the first set 6-4 in their 11th consecutive final. The second seeds, though, got straight back on track to level in the second set 6-3 then closed out the win 6-3.



– After remaining unbeaten in Paraguay, 24-year-old González said: “Honestly, playing here brings me so much luck. I don’t know why every tournament isn’t held here if they’re going to be like this! You can really tell that people here enjoy it so much, so thank you very much from the bottom of my heart.”



– The women’s draw was a relative breeze for the top seeds as Triay and Brea were allowed to ease into the tournament with two 6-2 6-4 victories before third seeds Ariana Sánchez Fallada and Andrea Ustero Prieto made them work a little harder in a 7-6 6-2 win in Saturday’s last-four clash.



– González and Josemaría only dropped five games in their first two matches to get in the swing of things, but were given a jolt in the semi-finals when they lost the first set 6-3 against fourth seeds Sofia Araújo and Claudia Fernández Sánchez only to hit back brilliantly to see out the win 7-5 6-2.



– After their fourth title on the spin, 29-year-old Josemaría said: “I was saying to Bea that maintaining this level for so many days, weeks and months is really complicated. A lot of things can happen along the way, so from my side I’m extremely happy.”



– After a tough 6-4 6-4 opening win over Lucas Campagnolo and Jairo Bautista, the men’s draw leading into the final was a stroll for top seeds Coello and Tapia as they only dropped a further four games including a 6-2 6-1 semi-final victory over fourth seeds Juan Lebrón and Leandro Augsburger.



– Down the bottom of the draw, Galán and Chingotto were also made to work hard in the Round of 16 for a 7-6 6-4 win over UAE’s Inigo Jofre and Spaniard David Gala Sanchez and then had to dig even deeper to hit back from a set down to defeat Argentines Juan Tello and Maximiliano Arce Simo 4-6 7-6 7-6.



– Thankfully for them, unseeded pair Eduardo Alonso and Aimar Goñi Lacabe’s fairytale run came to an end in the semi-finals as the second seeds reset to get past them 6-1 7-5 during Saturday’s action.



– Despite spending three more hours on court in the tournament than their rivals, Galán and Chingotto looked fresh in Sunday’s final and duly went 6-3 up with ruthless precision. Coello and Tapia offered more in the second set, however the second seeds ran out winners 7-5 in one hour and 17 minutes.



– After moving provisionally into the number one spot in the FIP Race Ranking, Galán, 29, admitted: “This week we had a few scares along the way and we saved ourselves in a lot of difficult moments so we’re very happy to defend the title here. Paraguay is special for us.”



– Chingotto, 29, added: “If you had told me on Friday, when we were surviving and battling right at the edge, that we were going to finish the tournament at this hour today, I would have signed for it immediately. These matches are decided by those tiny moments. I managed to hit those balls out of the door at just the right time – should I missed them; we’d probably be talking about a different result now.”



– The players go straight into the second South American leg with the Buenos Aires P1 event this coming week in Argentina from May 10-17.



– The 2026 season is another exciting chapter for Premier Padel as the unified global tour expands under the governance of the FIP. With 25 tournaments in 17 countries across five continents, watch the world’s best players compete hard with all the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals streamed live on Red Bull TV.