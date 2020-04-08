Fuelled by his remarkable past Olympic experiences, Graham Arnold holds a firm desire to oversee the first Australian football team to win an Olympic medal when they travel to Tokyo in July 2021.

The Australia U-23’s head coach is no stranger to the Games, having previously taken part as both as a player and a coach.

After securing passage to the men’s tournament for the first time since 2008, Arnold believes that every member of the squad must earn the right to represent their nation in the Olympic arena.

“As I said to the boys after they qualified, now the real work starts,” he told the FFA Podcast.

“They all need to get playing wherever they are and start performing to be selected in that Olympic squad.

“I do believe that the Olympics is one of the greatest experiences you can ever have in sport.”

