CommBank Matildas’ defender Charli Grant has officially signed for Tottenham Hotspur, making the move from Vittsjö GIK following her contract ending in Sweden, signing with Spurs until 2026.

Grant joins the contingent of Australians playing in the Women’s Super League and will be set to make the North London derby very interesting, with Spurs taking on a trio of Aussies at Arsenal.

