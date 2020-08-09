Germany’s Maximilian Guenther gives BMW i Andretti Motorsport a boost with win on home soil around the traditional Tempelhof track layout.
Guenther narrowly holds off Robin Frijns (NLD) with winning margin of less than a tenth of a second in closest finish in Formula E history.
Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) finishes fourth behind DS TECHEETAH team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA) to maintain 68-point gap in the standings.
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT
MAXIMILIAN GUENTHER (DEU)
“It was important to qualify on the front row, or at least close to the top drivers. The race was very close until the end and we managed it very well. We dropped one place at the beginning, but we kept cool and recovered the position. Robin came from behind and I knew he had more energy. So, I had to be quick to make the move on JEV and it paid off. I’m incredibly happy for the team, myself and everyone to win this home race here in Berlin!”
 
ENVISION VIRGIN RACING
ROBIN FRIJNS (NLD)
“It feels really good to be back on the podium. It’s my first time this season, which has been quite a strange one so far, but we had a good race today. We were really good on energy halfway and also at the end. Guenther and JEV were fighting a lot and when that happens you sit back and see what comes next. I knew I could overtake at the end, so I tried to save as much energy to make it to the finish line. I’m pleased with the result today. The team did a good job and I’m really happy to be back.”
 
DS TECHEETAH
JEAN-ERIC VERGNE (FRA)
“We did good to get a podium finish today. I don’t know what happened, but we need to investigate on the energy management after taking ATTACK MODE, since that made me struggle quite a lot at the end of the race. I was fighting with Max for the lead but when I saw Robin coming, I thought it was useless fighting, as that would have meant losing the podium for me. We still have some work to do ahead of tomorrow to win the race. But it’s good to be back on the podium.”
RACE RESULTS
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
1
Maximilian Guenther
46:15.512s
(25)
2
Robin Frijns
+0.128s
(18)
3
Jean-Eric Vergne
+2.569s
(19)
4
Antonio Felix da Costa
+2.743s
(12)
5
Andre Lotterer
+3.136s
(10)
6
Oliver Rowland
+5.547s
(8)
7
Jerome D’Ambrosio
+7.893s
(6)
8
Lucas di Grassi
+12.672s
(4)
9
Mitch Evans
+13.511s
(3)
10
Alexander Sims
+19.248s
(1)
11
Sebastien Buemi
+20.240s
12
Nico Mueller
+20.486s
13
Sam Bird
+20.733s
14
Edoardo Mortara
+20.944s
15
Daniel Abt
+21.948s
16
Oliver Turvey
+22.774s
17
Alex Lynn
+23.181s
18
Nyck de Vries
+32.520s
19
Felipe Massa
+36.549s
 
DNF
Rene Rast
30 Laps
DNF
Stoffel Vandoorne
17 Laps
DNF
James Calado
13 Laps
DNF
Sergio Sette Camara
10 Laps
DNF
Neel Jani
10 Laps
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
Antonio Felix da Costa
DS TECHEETAH
137
Maximilian Guenther
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
69
Lucas di Grassi
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
61
Mitch Evans
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
59
Stoffel Vandoorne
Mercedes-Benz EQ
57
Andre Lotterer
TAG Heuer Porsche
55
Sam Bird
Envision Virgin Racing
52
Sebastien Buemi
Nissan e.dams
52
Jean-Eric Vergne
DS TECHEETAH
51
Alexander Sims
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
49
Oliver Rowland
Nissan e.dams
44
Robin Frijns
Envision Virgin Racing
40
Edoardo Mortara
ROKiT Venturi Racing
36
Nyck de Vries
Mercedes-Benz EQ
30
Jerome D’Ambrosio
Mahindra Racing
19
Pascal Wehrlein
Mahindra Racing
14
James Calado
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
10
Daniel Abt
NIO 333
8
Felipe Massa
ROKiT Venturi Racing
2
Brendon Hartley
GEOX DRAGON
2
Rene Rast
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
1
Alex Lynn
Mahindra Racing
0
Neel Jani
TAG Heuer Porsche
0
Oliver Turvey
NIO 333
0
Nico Mueller
GEOX DRAGON
0
Ma Qing Hua
NIO 333
0
Sergio Sette Camara
GEOX DRAGON
0
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
DS TECHEETAH
188
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
118
Nissan e.dams
96
Envision Virgin Racing
92
Mercedes-Benz EQ
87
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
70
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
69
TAG Heuer Porsche
55
ROKiT Venturi Racing
38
Mahindra Racing
33
GEOX DRAGON
2
NIO 333
0
