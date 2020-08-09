Germany’s Maximilian Guenther gives BMW i Andretti Motorsport a boost with win on home soil around the traditional Tempelhof track layout.

Guenther narrowly holds off Robin Frijns (NLD) with winning margin of less than a tenth of a second in closest finish in Formula E history.

Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) finishes fourth behind DS TECHEETAH team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA) to maintain 68-point gap in the standings.

BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT MAXIMILIAN GUENTHER (DEU) “It was important to qualify on the front row, or at least close to the top drivers. The race was very close until the end and we managed it very well. We dropped one place at the beginning, but we kept cool and recovered the position. Robin came from behind and I knew he had more energy. So, I had to be quick to make the move on JEV and it paid off. I’m incredibly happy for the team, myself and everyone to win this home race here in Berlin!” ENVISION VIRGIN RACING ROBIN FRIJNS (NLD) “It feels really good to be back on the podium. It’s my first time this season, which has been quite a strange one so far, but we had a good race today. We were really good on energy halfway and also at the end. Guenther and JEV were fighting a lot and when that happens you sit back and see what comes next. I knew I could overtake at the end, so I tried to save as much energy to make it to the finish line. I’m pleased with the result today. The team did a good job and I’m really happy to be back.” DS TECHEETAH JEAN-ERIC VERGNE (FRA) “We did good to get a podium finish today. I don’t know what happened, but we need to investigate on the energy management after taking ATTACK MODE, since that made me struggle quite a lot at the end of the race. I was fighting with Max for the lead but when I saw Robin coming, I thought it was useless fighting, as that would have meant losing the podium for me. We still have some work to do ahead of tomorrow to win the race. But it’s good to be back on the podium.” RACE RESULTS FINAL CLASSIFICATION 1 Maximilian Guenther 46:15.512s (25) 2 Robin Frijns +0.128s (18) 3 Jean-Eric Vergne +2.569s (19) 4 Antonio Felix da Costa +2.743s (12) 5 Andre Lotterer +3.136s (10) 6 Oliver Rowland +5.547s (8) 7 Jerome D’Ambrosio +7.893s (6) 8 Lucas di Grassi +12.672s (4) 9 Mitch Evans +13.511s (3) 10 Alexander Sims +19.248s (1) 11 Sebastien Buemi +20.240s 12 Nico Mueller +20.486s 13 Sam Bird +20.733s 14 Edoardo Mortara +20.944s 15 Daniel Abt +21.948s 16 Oliver Turvey +22.774s 17 Alex Lynn +23.181s 18 Nyck de Vries +32.520s 19 Felipe Massa +36.549s DNF Rene Rast 30 Laps DNF Stoffel Vandoorne 17 Laps DNF James Calado 13 Laps DNF Sergio Sette Camara 10 Laps DNF Neel Jani 10 Laps 2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVER STANDINGS Antonio Felix da Costa DS TECHEETAH 137 Maximilian Guenther BMW i Andretti Motorsport 69 Lucas di Grassi Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 61 Mitch Evans Panasonic Jaguar Racing 59 Stoffel Vandoorne Mercedes-Benz EQ 57 Andre Lotterer TAG Heuer Porsche 55 Sam Bird Envision Virgin Racing 52 Sebastien Buemi Nissan e.dams 52 Jean-Eric Vergne DS TECHEETAH 51 Alexander Sims BMW i Andretti Motorsport 49 Oliver Rowland Nissan e.dams 44 Robin Frijns Envision Virgin Racing 40 Edoardo Mortara ROKiT Venturi Racing 36 Nyck de Vries Mercedes-Benz EQ 30 Jerome D’Ambrosio Mahindra Racing 19 Pascal Wehrlein Mahindra Racing 14 James Calado Panasonic Jaguar Racing 10 Daniel Abt NIO 333 8 Felipe Massa ROKiT Venturi Racing 2 Brendon Hartley GEOX DRAGON 2 Rene Rast Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 1 Alex Lynn Mahindra Racing 0 Neel Jani TAG Heuer Porsche 0 Oliver Turvey NIO 333 0 Nico Mueller GEOX DRAGON 0 Ma Qing Hua NIO 333 0 Sergio Sette Camara GEOX DRAGON 0 2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP TEAM STANDINGS DS TECHEETAH 188 BMW i Andretti Motorsport 118 Nissan e.dams 96 Envision Virgin Racing 92 Mercedes-Benz EQ 87 Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler 70 Panasonic Jaguar Racing 69 TAG Heuer Porsche 55 ROKiT Venturi Racing 38 Mahindra Racing 33 GEOX DRAGON 2 NIO 333 0

Like this: Like Loading...