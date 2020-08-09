Germany’s Maximilian Guenther gives BMW i Andretti Motorsport a boost with win on home soil around the traditional Tempelhof track layout.
Guenther narrowly holds off Robin Frijns (NLD) with winning margin of less than a tenth of a second in closest finish in Formula E history.
Antonio Felix da Costa (PRT) finishes fourth behind DS TECHEETAH team-mate Jean-Eric Vergne (FRA) to maintain 68-point gap in the standings.
|
|
|
BMW I ANDRETTI MOTORSPORT
|
MAXIMILIAN GUENTHER (DEU)
|
“It was important to qualify on the front row, or at least close to the top drivers. The race was very close until the end and we managed it very well. We dropped one place at the beginning, but we kept cool and recovered the position. Robin came from behind and I knew he had more energy. So, I had to be quick to make the move on JEV and it paid off. I’m incredibly happy for the team, myself and everyone to win this home race here in Berlin!”
|
|
“It feels really good to be back on the podium. It’s my first time this season, which has been quite a strange one so far, but we had a good race today. We were really good on energy halfway and also at the end. Guenther and JEV were fighting a lot and when that happens you sit back and see what comes next. I knew I could overtake at the end, so I tried to save as much energy to make it to the finish line. I’m pleased with the result today. The team did a good job and I’m really happy to be back.”
|
|
“We did good to get a podium finish today. I don’t know what happened, but we need to investigate on the energy management after taking ATTACK MODE, since that made me struggle quite a lot at the end of the race. I was fighting with Max for the lead but when I saw Robin coming, I thought it was useless fighting, as that would have meant losing the podium for me. We still have some work to do ahead of tomorrow to win the race. But it’s good to be back on the podium.”
|
|
FINAL CLASSIFICATION
|
|
1
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
46:15.512s
|
(25)
|
2
|
Robin Frijns
|
+0.128s
|
(18)
|
3
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
+2.569s
|
(19)
|
4
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
+2.743s
|
(12)
|
5
|
Andre Lotterer
|
+3.136s
|
(10)
|
6
|
Oliver Rowland
|
+5.547s
|
(8)
|
7
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
+7.893s
|
(6)
|
8
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
+12.672s
|
(4)
|
9
|
Mitch Evans
|
+13.511s
|
(3)
|
10
|
Alexander Sims
|
+19.248s
|
(1)
|
11
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
+20.240s
|
|
12
|
Nico Mueller
|
+20.486s
|
|
13
|
Sam Bird
|
+20.733s
|
|
14
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
+20.944s
|
|
15
|
Daniel Abt
|
+21.948s
|
|
16
|
Oliver Turvey
|
+22.774s
|
|
17
|
Alex Lynn
|
+23.181s
|
|
18
|
Nyck de Vries
|
+32.520s
|
|
19
|
Felipe Massa
|
+36.549s
|
|
|
|
|
|
DNF
|
Rene Rast
|
30 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
17 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
James Calado
|
13 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
10 Laps
|
|
DNF
|
Neel Jani
|
10 Laps
|
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
DRIVER STANDINGS
|
|
Antonio Felix da Costa
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
137
|
Maximilian Guenther
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
69
|
Lucas di Grassi
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
61
|
Mitch Evans
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
59
|
Stoffel Vandoorne
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
57
|
Andre Lotterer
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
55
|
Sam Bird
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
52
|
Sebastien Buemi
|
Nissan e.dams
|
52
|
Jean-Eric Vergne
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
51
|
Alexander Sims
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
49
|
Oliver Rowland
|
Nissan e.dams
|
44
|
Robin Frijns
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
40
|
Edoardo Mortara
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
36
|
Nyck de Vries
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
30
|
Jerome D’Ambrosio
|
Mahindra Racing
|
19
|
Pascal Wehrlein
|
Mahindra Racing
|
14
|
James Calado
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
10
|
Daniel Abt
|
NIO 333
|
8
|
Felipe Massa
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
2
|
Brendon Hartley
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
Rene Rast
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
1
|
Alex Lynn
|
Mahindra Racing
|
0
|
Neel Jani
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
0
|
Oliver Turvey
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Nico Mueller
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|
Ma Qing Hua
|
NIO 333
|
0
|
Sergio Sette Camara
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
0
|
|
|
|
2019/20 ABB FIA FORMULA E CHAMPIONSHIP
TEAM STANDINGS
|
|
DS TECHEETAH
|
188
|
BMW i Andretti Motorsport
|
118
|
Nissan e.dams
|
96
|
Envision Virgin Racing
|
92
|
Mercedes-Benz EQ
|
87
|
Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
|
70
|
Panasonic Jaguar Racing
|
69
|
TAG Heuer Porsche
|
55
|
ROKiT Venturi Racing
|
38
|
Mahindra Racing
|
33
|
GEOX DRAGON
|
2
|
NIO 333
|
0
