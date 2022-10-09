Adelaide United snatched a 1-1 draw at the death in their opening A-League Men clash against 10-man Wellington Phoenix, with Ben Halloran scoring a 93rd-minute equaliser.

Ufuk Talay’s Wellington looked set for a smash-and-grab victory at Sky Stadium on Sunday, recovering from Yan Sasse’s record-setting red card to score first through Ben Waine.

The Nix played with 10 men for over an hour and were on the back foot for long stretches until substitute Waine struck.

