“Kudos to our three teams and personally to Thomas Biermaier, Kimmo Liimatainen and Arkin Aka. Together with all the drivers, they secured the brand title for us. To be the best of six manufacturers and to finish among the top three of 34 drivers and 17 teams is worthy of all honor.”

Winning the manufacturers classification means a lot to Audi Sport customer racing. “In the entire world of customer racing, the DTM is certainly a very tough racing series,” says Chris Reinke, Head of Audi Sport customer racing.

“For the second time in a row, an Audi driver has kept the DTM title fight open until the finale,” says Head of Audi Motorsport Rolf Michl. “René has done extremely well for Audi in his exceptional career. We would have loved to see him win a fourth DTM championship trophy.”

In his last DTM race for Audi, René Rast finished in second place on the podium for the sixth time this year and secured third place in the drivers’ standings. Team ABT Sportsline is third in the team standings, equal in points with the second-placed Mercedes-AMG Winward squad.

Audi is the best DTM manufacturer for the seventh time: After 2004, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2020, the brand with the four rings has now won the manufacturers classification for the first time with the GT3 sports car R8 LMS.