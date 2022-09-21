GABRIEL Gilbert Daim claimed his second diving gold medal for Sabah at the Malaysia Games (SUKMA) 2022 in the men’s 3m springboard individual event today.

The 21-year-old national and Sabah athlete dominated the pool after taking control of the competition from the start. He scored a total of 390 points to take gold medal.

On Tuesday, Gabriel paired with Julfaddli Jali to win gold in the 3m springboard synchro.

Sarawak’s Bertrand Rhodict grabbed the silver medal on 353.95 points and Federal Territory Kuala Lumpur’s Hanis Nazirul scored 348.60 points – defeating Sarawak’s Elvis Priestly by a mere 0.9 points for the bronze medal.

“This is my last SUKMA and it is wonderful to sign off with two gold medals. In short, I have achieved my target to two gold medals,” he said.

Gilbert confessed that there were moments he did not make good dives, especially in fourth and fifth dives.

“Honestly, I felt a little pressure and was nervous during the last three dives,” he said.

His next stop will be the FINA Grand Prix at the National AquaticsnStadium in November.

Three-time SEA Games gold medalist Hanis Nazirul Jaya Suria continued Kuala Lumpur’s successful outing in the Games by winning the 1m springboard individual gold medal with 325.05 points.

The Universiti Putra Malaysia Mass Communication second-year undergraduate said he is expecting a good challenge from the other competitors but is excited about his victory.

“I was expecting the non-national athletes to rise up and perform better. I think they have a lot of exposure in more competition,” said Hanis.

Sarawak’s Bertrand finish second {318.80} and KL’s Nurgayyum Nazmi took bronze with 268.40 points.

