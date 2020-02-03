Thailand A and Iran were made to toil before they were able to pick up the full points on the first day of the SAT International Futsal Championship 2020 yesterday in Hatyai.

Thailand A had to pull out all the stops before they were able to beat Malaysia 4-3 while powerhouse escaped with a 3-2 win over Tajikistan.

The hosts had two quick goals in the very first minute of play to thank through Ronnachai Jungwongsuk and Apiwat Chaemcharoen.

But the Malaysians fought back with the first goal through Muhd Awalludin May Nawi as captain Mohd Khairul Effendy Mohd Bahrin put both teams on level 2-2 with the equalise on 15th minute.

However Thailand were just irrepressible as striker Suphawut Thueanklang (34th) and then captain Kritsada Wongkaeo (35th) then restored their advantage even though Muhd Awalludin did score his second and Malaysia’s third not too long afterwards.

In the meantime, Iran had to endure some anxious moments too before they were able to beat Tajikistan 3-2.

Iran were 3-0 in front off a three-minute blitz through captain Ali Ebrahmi (12th and 16th minute) and then Behroz Abadi (15th).

Tajikistan’s goals were scored byKuziev Umed in the 23rd minute and then Halimov Shavqat in the 27th minute.