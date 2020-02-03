Record-breaking Volkswagen ID.R on display at the GP Ice Race in Zell

Fully-electric prototype, Beetle R, Salzburg Beetle, and T-Roc R1 in action

High performance and cool temperatures: Volkswagen lines up at the Ice Race in Zell am See (Austria, 01 to 02 February 2020) with a range of extraordinary cars.

The fully-electric ID.R sports car – holder of records on Pikes Peak, the Nürburgring-Nordschleife, in Goodwood, and on Tianmen Mountain – will be on display to motorsport fans as an exhibition piece. Spectators will also be able to witness two iconic Beetles in action: the 1302 S “Salzburg” and the Beetle R, with which Volkswagen won the top US Rallycross championship five times in a row. With the T-Roc R, which uses 4MOTION to move on the ice, and a fully-electric Golf concept car, also with four-wheel drive, Volkswagen R is showcasing another two extremely exciting performance cars.

“The Ice Race in Zell am See thrilled many fans with its first revival last year. The combination of motorsport and a circuit on ice in the middle of the Alps is fantastic,” said Volkswagen Motorsport Director Sven Smeets. “With the selection of racing cars that we are taking to Zell am See this year, we will put on quite a show for the fans. I think we have found an exciting mix of current and vintage cars. Furthermore, with the fully-electric cars, we are able to offer a view of the future.”

Two legendary Beetles, one high-performance car, and a concept model

The iconic Ice Race in Zell am See, which enjoyed its first successful revival in 2019, combines past and present on many levels. With its selection of cars in action in Austria, Volkswagen is offering a glimpse of the past, present and future. Two exciting Beetles are joined by the new production T-Roc R and a fully-electric Golf concept car, which serves as an ambassador for future performance cars for Volkswagen R. The Beetle 1302 S “Salzburg” will demonstrate its rally genes as it drifts around the icy circuit in the Austrian state of Salzburg. The Beetle R – Rallycross champion in the USA five seasons in a row – is sure to put on a spectacular show with its 560 PS and four-wheel drive. At the wheel: Hans-Joachim “Strietzel” Stuck (D) and Tanner Foust (USA). The new T-Roc R will be driven by Benjamin Leuchter (D), the driver who was heavily involved in the car’s development. Swiss racing driver Jasmin Preisig will also take to the ice in the Volkswagen models.

