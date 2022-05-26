The HDBank Futsal National Championship 2022 will start on 1 June – with 11 teams taking part in a tournament separated into two phases.

Phase I (qualifiers) will be held in Lam Dong province with five teams – Cao Bang, Hung Gia Khang, Dak Lak, Quang Nam, Tan Hiep Hung, and Vietfootball – to do battle to select the four teams that will take part in Phase II of the tournament.

They will join the top six teams from last year’s HDBank Futsal National Championship 2021 – Thai Son Nam, Sahako, Zetbit Saigon FC, Thai Son Bac, Sanvinest Sanatech Khanh Hoa and Hieu Hoa Da Nang – for Phase II.

The winning team will win VND 500 million (USD 22,000) and represent Vietnam at the AFC Futsal Club Championship while the second-placed team will receive VND 200 million (USD 9,000) and participate in the AFF Futsal Club Championship.

In the meantime, the Futsal HDBank National Cup 2022 will be held from 1-6 December 2022 in Ho Chi Minh City.

