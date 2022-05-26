Azlan Shah Kamaruzaman of ONEXOX TKKR SAG Team stays positive for Round 2 of the FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Sepang this weekend.

Undoubtedly, the season opener foresaw a challenging feat with world class riders pacing to beat the clock. Azlan however was seen consumed by the tensity that the game brought along after a two-year long hiatus as he toiled to set his pace.

Azlan succumbed to Race 1 after three laps but made a quick recovery in Race 2, landing himself at the tenth spot despite the mechanical issues that he faced.

According to Azlan, “We struggled quite a bit in Round 1 due to the machine’s electronic systems. We certainly did not have a solid base to begin with for our race setup hence the failure to achieve a strong finish.”

Azlan has been on the crest of a wave and not being able to immerse himself completely in Round 1 would be the push that he needs to perform better in Round 2.

Azlan is no stranger to the Sepang Circuit. In 2019, he bagged the top spot at the podium for races at the circuit and anticipates a better outcome.

“For Round 2, we are more confident with the machine as we have gained pertinent data from the race in MSBK in year 2021. The data would go a long way in our progress for Round 2 and I am most certainly eyeing a spot at the podium in Sepang. I think we will nail it!”

