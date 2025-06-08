Malaysia’s top women’s doubles pair, Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan, came close to securing their maiden Super 1000 title, falling just short in a thrilling 87-minute final at the Indonesia Open 2025 at Istora Senayan today.

Pearly and Thinaah battled fiercely against world No. 1 pair Liu Sheng Shu/Tan Ning, pushing the Chinese duo to the limity before narrowly losing 25-23, 12-21, 19-21 in one of tournament’s most electrifying finals.

The Malaysians showed grit and tenacity, clawing back from 9-15 down to snatch the first game 25-23 in a nail-biting encounter. Liu/Tan responded with a commanding win in the second game with a dominant 21-12 victory to force a decider.

With the title hanging in the balance, both pairs traded blow for blow in a thrilling final that stood tied at 19-19. Ultimately, the Chinese pair held their nerve to edge ahead and emerge triumphant, capturing their first Indonesia Open crown and ending China’s seven-year drought in women’s doubles since Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan lifted the title in 2017.

“We gave it our all today,” said Pearly after the match. “It was a tough battle but also a great experience. Now it’s time to recover and focus on our next challenge.”

The duo is expected to compete at the Japan Open next month as they continue to build on their recent encouraging form.

Pearly/Thinaah’s valiant effort capped a strong showing by the Malaysian contingent in Indonesia Open, with Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun also storming into the men’s doubles semifinals. It marks one of Malaysia’s best collective performances at a Super 1000 event this season.

Elsewhere, European shuttlers made a strong statement in Jakarta, capturing two titles.

Denmark’s Anders Antonsen etched his name into the history books, following in three time champion Viktor Axelsen’s footsteps as only the second Dane to win the Indonesia Open men’s singles crown. Antonsen outclassed Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen 22-20, 21-14 in 60 minutes to claim the coveted title.

France also celebrated a historic win as Thom Giquel/Delphine Delrue became the nation’s first-ever mixed doubles champions at the Indonesia Open. The French duo shocked Thailand’s No. 6 seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran 21-16, 21-18 in straight games.

In the women’s singles final, Korean ace An Se Young dug deep to reclaim the title she first won in 2021. The world No. 1 bounced back after dropping the first game to defeat China’s Wang Zhi Yi 13-21, 21-19, 21-15 in an 81-minute thriller.

In the men’s doubles final, Kim Won Ho/Seo Seung Jae silenced the vociferous home crowd by overcoming Indonesia’s Sabar Karyaman Gutama/Reza Pahlevi Isfahani 18-21, 21-19, 21-12, denying the hosts their dream of a homegrown champion in 63 minutes.

