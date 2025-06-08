Football Australia are delighted to announce the appointment of Joe Montemurro as the 15th full-time Head Coach of the CommBank Matildas following a global search for the next leader of the Australian Senior Women’s National Team.

One of the world’s most respected coaches, Montemurro returns home after a highly successful decade in Europe where he led Arsenal WFC, Juventus FC Women, and Olympique Lyonnais Féminin to success and developed a reputation for progressive, high-quality football.

For more, please click on

https://www.footballaustralia.com.au/news/joe-montemurro-appointed-commbank-matildas-head-coach

#AFF

#FootballAustralia

Photo Courtesy #MelbourneCity

