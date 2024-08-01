A Mexican success story

Astrid Madrigal is a 24 year-old rider from Chihuahua in Mexico who has blazed a trail on the national scene in her home country and in Latin America, showing her talent and earning a wildcard ride in WorldSSP300 in 2023, before joining the grid for the inaugural WorldWCR season. Inspired by sporting icons such as Ayrton Senna and Serena Williams, Madrigal wants to create pathways for more young female riders like herself from Mexico and the Americas to make it onto the world stage.



Astrid describes her earliest motorcycle memories…

“My first ever memory is with my father and me on my first motocross bike. My first motorcycle was a PW50 on a supercross track. I crashed and I didn’t want to carry on anymore on the bike, but then my father picked me up, gave me a kiss and we continued.

I was six years old and it was the first time I’d got on a motorcycle. At age eight more or less I started competing. My father always had motorcycles in the house, so it was something very normal for me.”



Rising up in Mexico to join the world scene

Following in the footsteps of her father, who competed in Superbike racing in Mexico, Madrigal continued her early development riding supercross, improving her technique and speed. At the age of 13 she entered Mexico’s national Superbike championship and from there she advanced consistently to become Latin American champion, Ibero American Champion and Pan American Champion. In 2023 she raced in the ESBK Supersport 300 series in Spain and at the WorldSBK Aragon Round she became the first Latin American woman to race in the WorldSSP300 championship. This year, she aims to finish in the WorldWCR’s Top 5.



Relocating to pursue her dream

As a youngster Madrigal relocated from her native Chihuahua to Mexico City to focus on improving her riding skills and to pursue the dream of becoming a professional rider. Initially encouraged by her father, she has developed her racing ability to the elite level under the tutelage of ITALIKA Racing director Jorge Perez. She also participated in the Road to MotoGP™ programme.



Women in motorsports

Madrigal has been campaigning to promote the involvement of professional female riders in Mexico for many years. She is therefore delighted that the WorldWCR has become a reality and that she is a part of this new chapter in racing.’I’ve been doing the work of promoting motorcycles in Mexico and Latin America for many years,’ she said. ‘I have helped many girls to fulfil their dreams and been able to help them improve on and off the circuit. So I feel I’ve been part of it, making the noise to help make the women’s World Championship possible.’ Not only that; she is also very proud to be an ambassador for the FIM in Latin America and represent Mexico and Latin America on the world stage.



The story behind the rider

Madrigal says that watching the likes of Valentino Rossi, Casey Stoner, Jorge Lorenzo and Marc Marquez in action, studying their riding styles and technique on the bike, had a big impact on her development. She is now enjoying exploring the world of racing outside her home country and lists Portimao and MotorLand Aragon as her favourite tracks, thanks to their exciting elevation changes.



A dog owner and animal lover

While racing is her passion, she also loves animals. In addition to being the proud owner of a pug called Patrick, Madrigal is involved in a foundation which takes care of stray dogs, improving their health and wellbeing. The facility which she helped set up is now home to more than 300 dogs. She also looks after rabbits at her home, with a colony of 25 rabbits living on her property.

What are your other hobbies? “I love climbing and water sports.”



Who is your favorite ever athlete? “For me even if he’s no longer with us it is Ayrton Senna. I also really like Michael Jordan.”



Who is your favorite rider? “Marc Marquez for his discipline and effort.”



Who is the female athlete that inspires you the most? “Serena Williams”



Why did you choose motorcycle racing over other sports? “I always watched MotoGP with my father and it was something that always grabbed my attention.”



How did your friends and family react when you mentioned your interest for racing? “At the beginning they were surprised. Being into motorcycling surprises some people and as a woman you can already imagine the crazy reactions. It’s interesting to think back on that time.”



What advice would you give to young girls who aspire to compete at the highest level in racing? “Keep working and have clear objectives. Above all, have fun and enjoy the process.”

