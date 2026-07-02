GKSS Match Cup Sweden 2026, Open, Day Four, Quarter Finals. GKSS, Marstrand, Sweden. July 02, 2026.

A strong weather front sweeping across Sweden’s west coast brought racing to an abrupt halt Thursday at the 2026 GKSS Match Cup Sweden and Nordea Women’s Trophy, leaving the quarterfinal battles poised as high winds forced officials to suspend competition.

After three days of spectacular sailing in near-perfect midsummer conditions, Marstrand showed its more formidable side as strengthening winds made racing unsafe, ending play before the Open division quarterfinals could be completed.

Before the weather intervened, the six remaining Open teams had begun their first-to-three-point quarterfinal series, with three coveted semifinal places up for grabs alongside top qualifier Oscar Engström of Sweden, who has already secured direct passage to the final four by winning the round robin stage.

Sweden’s seven-time Match Cup champion Björn Hansen and France’s Ange Delerce are locked at one victory apiece after an evenly fought opening race.

The day’s biggest comeback came in the all-important matchup between Sweden’s Johnie Berntsson and Australia’s Cole Tapper.

Berntsson looked destined for victory after taking the opening two races and moving within one point of the semifinals. But Tapper and the Kairos Racing crew refused to surrender, mounting a spirited comeback by winning the next two races to level the series at 2-2 before racing was abandoned for the day.

The final quarterfinal also remains finely balanced. American skipper Chris Poole and Riptide Racing, champions in 2024, hold a narrow 2-1 advantage over defending 2025 winner Jeppe Borch of Denmark in a clash featuring two recent Match Cup Sweden champions determined to keep their title ambitions alive.

Women’s Semifinal Lineup Confirmed

The Nordea Women’s Trophy quarterfinals were completed before the deteriorating conditions arrived, confirming the final four semifinal lineup. Sweden’s Anna Östling and Wings Sailing advanced with a convincing 3-1 victory over American skipper Caroline Bayless/ Team Something Chill.

Defending champion Pauline Courtois and the Match in Pink Team of France continued their title defence in commanding fashion, sweeping compatriot Julia D’Amodio and Shark Caviar Racing 3-0. Denmark’s Lea Vogelius and WOW Racing secured the remaining semifinal place with a 3-1 victory over the Netherlands’ Julia Aartsen and Team Out of the Box.

The trio now joins undefeated top seed Martina Carlsson and Beyond Racing, whose flawless 7-0 round robin performance earned the Swedish team an automatic berth in the semifinals.

Tough Conditions Still to Come

Although the worst of the cold front is expected to clear overnight, strong winds are forecast to continue across Marstrand on Friday.

With semifinal places still on the line in the Open division and the Women’s semifinals ready to begin, the event enters its decisive stages with every race to count.

Racing is scheduled to resume Friday morning, weather permitting

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