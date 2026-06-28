The World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026 kicked off with some electric rugby on the opening day of matches. Fans were treated to eight games split across Kutaisi and in front of a sellout crowd at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi.

Wales edge out hosts Georgia in front of a sellout crowd in Tbilisi

Wins for England, France, Scotland, Australia and Argentina

New Zealand win over Japan to stand despite match being cut short by lightning

Defending champions South Africa score 104 points in defeating Uruguay

The World Rugby Junior World Championship 2026 kicked off with some electric rugby on the opening day of matches. Fans were treated to eight games split across Kutaisi and in front of a sellout crowd at the Avchala Stadium in Tbilisi.

There were opening day wins for England, Scotland, Argentina and over Ireland, Italy, USA and Uruguay respectively. Wales edged out hosts Georgia in a thrilling finish while New Zealand’s victory over Japan was cut short on account of lightning in Kutaisi.

The subsequent delay proved no concern to France who ran out convincing winners over Fiji and Australia broke their record points total in beating Spain. Defending Champions South Africa scored 104 points defeating Uruguay.

Like this: Like Loading...