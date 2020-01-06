Former Malaysia Under-19 head coach Bojan Hodak has been announced as the new coach of PSM Makassar.

At the official unveiling of Hodak this afternoon, he said that it took him all of five minutes to decide to take over the post at PSM.

“I met Pak Appi (Munafri Arifuddin, the CEO of PSM) in Surabaya, and I can see the seriousness in their team management. Prior to that, I had already been acquainted with the team and the atmosphere of PSM Makassar and I know what is expected,” said Hodak.

At PSM, Hodak will be assisted by Herrie Setiawan, Syafril Usman and Bahar Muharram alongside Hendro Kartiko as the goalkeeper coach.

Hodak said that his main focus now would be to come up with a team take on Lalenok United FC (from Timor Leste) for the AFC Cup play-offs on 22-29 January.

“We are already at 75 to 80% ready. I just need two or five players more to complete the squad,” he added.