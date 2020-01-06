The appeal of the current model range and the progressive character of the latest technological innovations by BMW were also confirmed in the course of 2019 by a large number of coveted awards. The Munich premium brand’s track record includes national and international awards, which are based both on public surveys and on the judgement of experts.

The new BMW 3 Series, which was able to collect numerous titles immediately after its market launch, is one of the most frequently chosen prizewinners.

The wide range of award-winning models and technologies is also striking. The list of winners includes the outstandingly sporty BMW M automobiles as well as models with electrified drive. In addition to the new edition of the compact BMW 1 Series, the BMW 5 Series, the BMW X models and the luxury sports cars of the BMW 8 Series were among the winners in various competitions.

Further renowned awards were presented to BMW for innovations in the areas of driver assistance systems, operation and networking. At the J.D Power Awards, prizes for “Highest Quality” went to the BMW 2 Series and the BMW X4.

Award-winning variety: BMW models successful with conventional and electrified drive.

BMW M automobiles won seven categories of the “sport auto Award”. The Swiss “Auto Illustrierte” also awarded BMW M GmbH the title of “Best of the Brands” in its competitive environment. The BMW M2 Competition (fuel consumption combined: 10.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 227 g/km) ranked among the “10 Best Cars” of the year for the experts of the US “Car and Driver” magazine. BMW’s leading position as a supplier of vehicles with electrified drive systems was also confirmed by its excellent performance in several competitions.

The drive system of the BMW i8 Coupé won the internationally renowned “Engine of the Year Award” (fuel consumption combined: 1.8 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 14.0 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 42 g/km*) and the BMW i8 Roadster (combined fuel consumption: 2.0 l/100 km; combined power consumption: 14.5 kWh/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 46 g/km) won the award in the “Hybrid Drive” category. This is the fifth time in a row that their drive has won an award at this competition. The two hybrid sports cars also took second place in the “Plug-in Hybrid Sedans/Sports Cars” category of the “e-mobility Award” presented by the car journal “Auto Zeitung”.

In Great Britain, BMW won the “DrivingElectric Awards” twice: the BMW 330e Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 1.9 – 1.6 l/100 km; power consumption combined: 15.4 – 14.8 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined 43 – 37 g/km) won the ”Best Medium Plug-in Hybrid Car” category. The BMW X5 xDrive45e (fuel consumption combined: 2.0 – 1.7 l/100 km; power consumption combined: 23.5 – 20.3 kWh/100 km; CO2 emissions combined: 47 – 39 g/km) won in the “Best Premium Plug-in Hybrid Car” category. The plug-in hybrid luxury sedans of the BMW 7 Series were named “Green Executive Car of the Year” in the readers’ poll of the British “Professional Driver Magazine”.

Award-winner straight from the start: the new BMW 3 Series.

The new BMW 3 Series got off to an outstanding start not only thanks to its successful market launch, but also with top positions in numerous national and international competitions. In Germany, the new sports saloon immediately won the “Auto Trophy” in the “Middle Class” category awarded by the “Auto Zeitung” and the “Design Trophy” on top of that. The new BMW 3 Series was also honoured with the “autonis” trophy issued by the car magazine “auto, motor und sport” as the “best design innovation of the year”.

Its inner values were equally awarded: the new BMW 3 Series won the “best networked car of the year” award in the top category of the “Car Connectivity Award”, also presented by “auto, motor und sport”. The driving dynamics of the new BMW 3 Series led to two class victories in the readers’ choice of the magazine “sport auto”. In their respective competition categories, the new BMW 330i Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 6.1 – 5.8 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 139 –132 g/km*) and the new BMW 330i Touring (combined fuel consumption: 6.4 – 6.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 146 – 136 g/km*) and the new BMW M340i xDrive Sedan (combined fuel consumption: 7.4 – 7.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 168 – 160 g/km*) and the new BMW M340i xDrive Touring (combined fuel consumption: 7.6 – 7.2 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 172 – 163 g/km) received the “sportiest cars of the year” award.

In Great Britain, the specialist magazines “What Car?” and “Auto Express” unanimously named the new BMW 3 Series “Executive Car of the Year” and “Compact Executive Car of the Year”. The “Carbuyer” magazine awarded it the title of “Best Compact Executive Car” and “Business Car” named it the “Best Premium Car”. In addition, the British comparison portal “carwow” declared the latest generation of the mid-range model “Car of the Year”. In Asia the new BMW 3 Series was honoured as well. It was named “Premium Car of the year” at the ”Indian Car of the Year” and the “Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference of Japan” awarded it the title “Import Car of the Year”.

Further titles for the BMW 5 Series and a double “Golden Steering Wheel” victory.

The BMW 5 Series was also able to add further successes to its collection of titles in the course of 2019. In the “auto, motor und sport” vote for the “Best Cars”, it secured class victory in the “Upper Middle Class” category. In the race for the “Auto Trophy”, the BMW 5 Series was also victorious in its vehicle class. In addition, the editors of the car magazine “Auto Test” also placed the BMW 530d Sedan (fuel consumption combined: 5.1 – 5.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 135 – 131 g/km) in the top position in their ranking of all models tested in the course of the year. The British magazines “Auto Express” and “Carbuyer” voted the BMW 5 Series “Car of the Year” in its vehicle segment and “Best Large Executive Car” respectively. The title “Executive Estate Car of the Year” awarded by “Professional Driver Magazine” went to the BMW 5 Series Touring.

BMW won a double victory at the “Golden Steering Wheel 2019” ceremony. The new BMW 1 Series prevailed in the “Compact Class”. The new BMW 8 Series was awarded the title “Most Beautiful New Model of the Year” in the “Auto Bild” and “Bild am Sonntag” competitions. The BMW 8 Series Coupé, the BMW 8 Series Convertible and the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé in the luxury sports car segment also made a big impact in Spain. This was reflected in a double success in the “Motor Awards 2019” competition of the online portal “coches.net”. The new BMW 8 Series was named both “Best Car” and “Best Sports Car” here.

BMW remains a leader in driver assistance systems, operation and networking.

In 2019 BMW once again added to the brand typical driving pleasure with the market launch of further innovations in the areas of driver assistance systems, operation and networking. Numerous awards underline the brand’s leading position, which has been strengthened by recent progress. The most important innovation in the field of vehicle operation is the BMW Operating System 7.0, which also includes the Intelligent Personal Assistant. The innovative language assistant was awarded the “Tech Award” by the British comparison portal “carwow” as the most important technology innovation of the year in automobiles.

Four titles went to BMW in the competition for the “Car Connectivity Award”. The reader survey of the car journals “auto, motor und sport” and “Moove” showed that, in addition to the overall victory for the BMW 3 Series as the “best networked car”, the BMW Live Cockpit Professional was a clear success in the “Navigation Systems” category. Readers chose the Driving Assistant Professional as their favourite in the “Safety Assistance Systems” category. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System was also voted the best innovation in the “Sound Systems” category.

Here is a summary of the main awards won by BMW in 2019:

Awarded by “Engine Technology International”.

“International Engine of the Year“:

BMW i8 Coupé, BMW i8 Roadster (Hybrid Drive category).

Distinctions conferred by “J.D. Power“.

“J.D. Power Awards”:

BMW 2 Series (Highest Quality small vehicles category)

BMW 2 Series (Highest Quality compact vehicles category)

Awarded by “Automotive Circle”.

“EuroCarBody Award”:

BMW X7 (Premium Segment category)

Awarded by “Auto Bild“ and “Bild am Sonntag“.

“The Golden Steering Wheel”:

BMW 1 Series (Compact Class category)

BMW 8 Series (Most Beautiful New Model category)

Awarded by “Auto Bild“ and “Computer Bild“.

“Connected Car Award”:

BMW X5 (Upper Class category)

Distinctions conferred by “auto motor und sport”:

“Best Cars”:

BMW 5 Series (Upper Mid-Range category)

“autonis”:

BMW 3 Series (best new design)

Distinctions conferred by “auto motor und sport” and “MOOVE”:

“Car Connectivity Award”:

BMW 3 Series (best networked car)

BMW Live Cockpit Professional (Navigation Systems category)

Driving Assistant Professional (Safety Assistance Systems

category)

Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System (Sound

Systems category)

Distinctions conferred by “Auto Zeitung”:

“Auto Trophy”:

BMW 3 Series (Middle Class category)

BMW 5 Series (Upper Class category)

BMW X2 (SUV 25 000 to 50 000 euro category)

BMW X5 (Luxury SUV category)

BMW brand (Best Design category)

“Design Trophy:

BMW 3 Series (Sedans, Estates, Vans category)

Distinctions conferred by “sport auto”:

“sport auto Award“:

BMW M140i xDrive (compact car over 35 000 euros category)

BMW 330i (sedans/estate cars up to 50 000 euros)

BMW M340i xDrive (category sedans up to 100 000

euros).

BMW M5 Competition (sedan/estate car category over

100 000 euro)

BMW Z4 sDrive20i (convertible/roadster category up to 50 000

euros)

BMW Z4 M40i (convertible/roadster category up to 100 000

euros)

BMW 230i Coupé (Coupé category up to 50 000 euros)

BMW M2 Competition (Coupé category up to 75 000 euros)

BMW M4 Competition (Coupé category up to 100 000 euros)

Distinctions conferred by “Auto Illustrierte” (CH).

“Best of the Brands”:

BMW M GmbH (Factory Tuning category)

Distinctions conferred by “What Car?” (GB).

“Car of the Year“:

BMW 3 Series (Executive Car category)

BMW 5 Series (Luxury Car category)

Distinctions conferred by “Auto Express” (GB):

“New Car Award“:

BMW Series (Compact Executive Car category)

BMW 5 Series (Executive Car category)

BMW X3 (Midsize SUV category)

Distinctions conferred by “carwow” (GB).

“Car of the Year“:

BMW 3 Series (Overall Winner)

BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant (Tech Award)

Distinctions conferred by “Carbuyer“ (GB).

“Best Car Award“:

BMW 1 Series (Small Luxury Car category)

BMW 3 Series (Compact Executive Car category)

BMW 5 Series (Large Executive Car category)

Distinctions conferred by “DrivingElectric“ (GB).

“DrivingElectric Award“:

BMW 330e (Medium Plug-in Hybrid Car award)

BMW X5 xDrive45e (Premium Plug-in Hybrid Car award)

Distinctions conferred by “Professional Driver Magazine“ (GB).

“Car of the Year“:

BMW 5 Series Touring (Executive Estate Car category)

BMW 745e/745Le/745Le xDrive (Green Executive Car category)

BMW X7 (Luxury SUV category)

Distinctions conferred by “Business Car“ (GB).

„Business Car Award“:

BMW 3 Series (Premium Car category)

Distinctions conferred by “coches.net” (ES).

“Motor Award“:

BMW 8 Series (Best Car category)

BMW 8 Series (Best Sports Car category)

Distinctions conferred by “Car and Driver” (US).

“10 Best Cars“:

BMW X1 (Best Subcompact Luxury SUV category)

BMW M2 Competition (Best Cars category)

Distinctions conferred by “Automotive Researchers’ and Journalists’ Conference (JP).

“Car of the Year”:

BMW 3 Series (Import Car of the Year category)