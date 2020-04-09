The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) have decided to extend the deadline for Member Associations to submit their “Expression of Interest” for hosting the AFC Asian Cup 2027 from March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020.

The decision was taken in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic to allow Member Associations, many of whom have been affected by the global outbreak, sufficient time to meet their internal processes and timelines.

At their meeting in Hong Kong in December last year, the AFC Executive Committee had agreed to provide future hosts for the AFC Asian Cup, beginning with the 2027 edition, with more preparation time as part of the AFC’s continued commitment towards upgrading their competitions and enhancing the Continent’s premier football tournament.

The AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019, which broke all digital media engagement and TV viewership records, was the biggest ever edition following the widely acclaimed decision to expand Asia’s flagship competition from 16 to 24 national teams.

China PR were confirmed as hosts for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2023 at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris, France in June 2019.