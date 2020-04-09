The coronavirus pandemic is ongoing and has already resulted in revisions to the 2020 calendar for the MotoGP™ World Championship, including the postponement or rescheduling of a number of events.

In light of the continued uncertainty, Dorna Sports would like to reaffirm that racing is our top priority in 2020.

At Dorna, we remain in continuous discussion with the FIM, IRTA, the MSMA and Grand Prix promoters as we closely monitor the situation, keeping channels of communication and support between each pillar of our sport as open as possible.

The aim of every party involved is to begin racing again as soon as it is safe to do so.

Our number one focus has always been and will remain on trying to run the 2020 season with as many Grands Prix as possible, finishing within the 2020 calendar year.

However, we will always act in line with health and safety advice from governments and relevant health authorities.

If the pandemic continues to put our lives and sport on hold for longer than any of us are able to anticipate and travel restrictions remain in place, only as a last resort would Dorna Sports ever consider discussing cancellation of the 2020 season with the FIM, IRTA and the MSMA.

Our number one focus for WorldSBK is likewise trying to run the 2020 season with as many Rounds as possible once it is safe to do so.

The priority of all parties involved is to race, safely, and bring our fans more of what they love: motorcycle racing.